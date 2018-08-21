Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Terry Layn Peterson, 69, died Aug. 17, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Peterson, Terry L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments