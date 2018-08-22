RAPID CITY | Terry Layn Peterson, 69, died unexpectedly Aug. 17, 2018.
Terry was born May 16, 1949, in Minot, N.D. to Harold and Bernice (Zimmerman) Peterson. After spending his early years in N.D., the family moved to Aberdeen. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1967, with a BA in Education from Northern State University in 1971, and with a Master’s Degree in Speech from South Dakota State University in 1974.
Terry belonged to the Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1966. He worked at Philmont Scout Ranch for three summers, continuing to foster the love of the outdoors, hiking, and camping that continued throughout his life.
He joined the Army Reserve Unit in Aberdeen and served from 1971-1978, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Terry married Sandra Wulff in Aberdeen in 1972. They very recently had their 46th Anniversary. Together they raised two children, Ryan and Nicole, to whom Terry was a proud, involved, and loving father.
Terry was an outstanding teacher for 34 years, first at Winner High School, then at Pierre High School for 30 years. While a teacher, Terry coached the debate team for 10 years and was the newspaper advisor for two years. However, it was during his 32 years as a Yearbook Advisor that he really excelled. He earned numerous State and National Honors for yearbook production. The “Gumbo” winning a yearly award became an expectation rather than a hope. Hundreds of students remember him with fondness.
While in Pierre, Terry was a member of Lutheran Memorial Church, where he served as Council President and on several committees.
After moving to Rapid City, Terry and Sandie joined Canyon Lake United Methodist Church where Terry helped with the computer projection during services.
Terry enjoyed Tae Kwon Do and earned his Black Belt in 1999 and worked his way up to 4th degree. He enjoyed reading, walking, and especially backpacking. He made yearly backpacking trips to Wyoming, Colorado and Montana, as well as the Black Hills.
To help foster his desire to help others, Terry joined the Rushmore Lions Club and rapidly became a valuable member. He was President of the club and began publishing prize-winning newsletters for the club as well as for the 5SW District Lions. Terry also served as District Governor and finally as Council Chair for the MD5 in 2017-18. He won many awards and honors in Lionism, to include the MD5, Jack Moravec Memorial, Lion of the Year, Melvin Jones Fellowship and several newsletter awards.
Terry gave endlessly of his time in many positions, touching countless lives as a teacher and a caring volunteer. He was also outstanding in his role as an active grandpa to his seven well-loved grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his son, Ryan (Calista) Peterson of Rapid City; his daughter, Nicole (Nathan) Kachelmyer of Apple Valley, MN; seven grandchildren: Ella and Owen Peterson, Claire, Grace, Matthew, James and Joshua Kachelmyer. He is also survived by his mother, Bernice Buum of Rapid City; his step-mother, LaVonne Peterson of Aberdeen; and his brother, Tim (Sharlene) Peterson of Spearfish.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Peterson, his step-father, Merle Buum; and his parents-in-law.
Memorial services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, with a reception and luncheon to follow.
A memorial has been established to the Rushmore Lions Club, Lions Club International Foundation, and the American Diabetes Association. Friends may sign Terry’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.