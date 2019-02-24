Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Tami F. Petrey, 48, died Feb. 20, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 2, at Kirk Funeral Home.

the life of: Petrey, Tami F.
