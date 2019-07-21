{{featured_button_text}}

HERMOSA | Michael L. Pexa, 73, died July 17, 2019.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with a Vigil at 6 p.m. on July 26, at St. Michael Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 27, at the church. Burial will be at Hillview Cemetery in Isabel.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Pexa, Michael L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments