HERMOSA | Michael Lewis Pexa was born Sept. 7, 1945 in Rapid City. He moved to his beloved hometown of Isabel at age two and delighted in reminiscing about his many years there. He was an outstanding high school athlete, making the all-conference basketball team his senior year and starring on the football team. He also loved baseball.
Isabel is also where Mick met Pat Jung, his wife of 51 years. They married in 1968 while attending Northern State University. After graduating in 1970, the two South Dakota natives surprised everyone when they accepted teaching jobs, half a world away, on the island of Guam. Their plan to teach there for a few years turned into a lifelong stay; Guam became their home for the next 49 years. During the past 13 years, Mick and Pat returned to South Dakota, spending summers in the Black Hills and winters in their Guam home near their beach.
After teaching math for 10 years for the Guam Department of Education, Mick transitioned to following his passion and opened a Guam office for Inter-Pacific Investors Services, a Seattle-based financial services firm. After his boss and mentor, Ralph Stewart retired and sold the company, Mick struck out with his team and formed Asia Pacific Investors Services. After many years of growth, the company still stands today in its latest form, Asia Pacific Financial Management Group. He continued in the business until divesting himself in 2017 and selling his stake to a group of loyal and dedicated employees.
Mick was very dedicated to Guam through his teaching, his business and his community service. He was a longtime member of The Rotary Club of Tumon Bay. He also served as a member of the Guam Swimming Federation and the Guam Olympic Committee. He was a confidant and mentor to many people. Humble in his success, he always used his position to advocate for investment in our communities and our children and making a difference for others. He was a very social person. He loved to spend time with family and friends and listen to people’s stories.
Mick was hard working, fair, respected, fun to be with, and adventurous. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Mick loved sailing, balloon rides, hanging out at the beach, and flying over South Dakota with his friend, Larry Monnens. One of his favorite sayings was, “If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space.” This adventurous spirit led him to places all over the world.
Mick, a sentimental romantic who loved numbers and full moons, passed away on Pat’s birthday, July 17, 2019 — a full moon. We all think he smiled a little at that, knowing the date will be easy for her to remember.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Pat Pexa of Yona, Guam and Hermosa; his son, David Pexa of Yona, Guam; his daughter, Barbara Pexa and her two children, Jaxon and Teagan Quinn, all of Issaquah, WA; sister, Kay Pexa of Yakima, WA; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and Dan Schweitzer, who has been his best friend since age 2. Mick had many dear friends and business associates. He will be missed by all.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Helen (Fuller) Pexa; sister, Barbara Jane Pexa; brother, Patrick Pexa; and nephew Michael Edward Pexa.
Like a salmon who has swum out into the ocean and returned full circle, he will return home and be laid to rest in Isabel.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with a 6 p.m. vigil on Friday, July 26, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Hermosa
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa. Burial will be at Hillview Cemetery in Isabel.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
