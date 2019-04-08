RAPID CITY | Leila June “Lee” Pfeiffer (née Young), 82, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.
She was born on June 28, 1936, in Pierre and married Martin John Pfeiffer on Sept. 18, 1955. Lee graduated from Augustana College with honors in 1973 and received her master’s degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota in 1976.
She worked as a licensed child psychologist in various capacities, opening her own practice, Child Psychology Services, in 1993 in Rapid City. She retired from private practice in 2006.
Lee sang for many years with the Sioux Falls Singing Legionnaire’s Auxiliary and then the Dakota Choral Union in Rapid City.
Lee is survived by her children and their families: Kevin (Isabel Wünsche) and grandson Karl, in Berlin, Germany; Steve (Gina) and grandchildren Madeline and Alex, Sioux Falls; and Lee Ellen Seeba (Gary) and granddaughters Haley and Rachel, Sioux Falls; as well as four surviving nieces, Deb, Karen, Connie and Carol, and one nephew, Cliff.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, in 2008, and her brother, Durand Young.
A visitation will be offered from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or the Dakota Choral Union.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
