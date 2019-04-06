Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Leila J. “Lee” Pfeiffer, 82, died April 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 10, at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Pfeiffer, Leila 'Lee'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments