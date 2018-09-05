RAPID CITY | Nancy J. Phares, 83, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at home.
Nancy was born on May 10, 1935, in Duluth, MN, to Robert Victor and Mary Clementina (Marchetti) Haigh. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1953. Nancy sang in her church choir and sang duets with her sister, Maryann. She often sang for special services such as weddings and funerals. Sometimes she took her sandwich lunch and ate "in the wings" before singing at afternoon funerals.
Nancy worked as a secretary at Marshall Wells in Duluth before moving to Pensacola, FL, to travel and work. During this time, she and a girlfriend flew to Cuba for a short vacation. She met Terry Phares at the USO Club in Pensacola. (We think she was a bit of a rebel in her early years!) They married on Jan. 23, 1958, in Pensacola and moved to Aberdeen, SD, in 1961, and then to Rapid City in 1965.
She worked for Dunmire and Short (CPA) Firm after moving to Rapid City. She then worked at the Post Office in Rapid City for the Postal Inspector and later as administrative assistant to the Postmaster until her retirement.
Survivors include her brother, Charlie (LoraLee) Haigh of Sturgeon Lake, MN; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Tari Phares, and grandchildren, Kiley, Payton, Tanna and Max Phares, all of Rapid City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Phares; parents, Robert V. and Mary C . Haigh; her sister, Maryann MacLeod; her brother, Robert Haigh; and a grandson, Zane Christian Phares.
Nancy enjoyed quilting, golfing, card playing, her grandchildren, socializing with family, and collecting antiques. She was a tremendous cook of Italian food, sweets and main dishes.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Kirk Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established.
Friends may sign Nancy’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
