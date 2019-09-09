{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Juanita Philipsen, 68, died Sept. 7, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be at a later date at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

