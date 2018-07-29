Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HERMOSA | Robert R. Phillip, 96, died July 21, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25, at the Masonic Lodge.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the Alliance Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City

