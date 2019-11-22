{{featured_button_text}}

WINNER | Russ Phillips, 53, died Nov. 20, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil services on Nov. 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, at the church. Burial will follow at the Winner City Cemetery.

Mason Funeral Home

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
4:00PM-5:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
Nov 24
Prayer Service
Sunday, November 24, 2019
5:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
Nov 25
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 25, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
