Piebenga, JoAnn R.

RAPID CITY | JoAnn Ruth Piebenga, 82, died July 16, 2020.

A private graveside will be held on July 20 at Mt. View Cemetery. Services will be held later Calvary Lutheran Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

