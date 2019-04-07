BELLE FOURCHE | Bonnie LaVay Pierce, 79, passed away on April 3, 2019, at the Hospice House in Rapid City in the company of her family.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Aberdeen to James and Bertha (Torrence) Tomek. She married Verle Pierce in 1955 and together they had three children, Jess, John and Lanna.
Bonnie was very proud of helping to create St. Paul Catholic Church's Annual Biker's Breakfast and the Rancher's Club, a group that promotes collaboration and socialization among ranchers. She was a member of the Amvet Auxiliary and the Belle Fourche Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Her family and friends were extremely important to Bonnie and she rarely missed an opportunity to let them know she loved them.
Bonnie leaves behind her former husband of more than 41 years, Verle Pierce of Belle Fourche; children, Jess (Patti) Pierce of Gillette, WY, and John (Kris) Pierce of Hulett, WY; her grandchildren, Adam Pierce of Gillette, Robert (Amy) Pierce of St. Cloud, FL, Jamie Pierce of Eureka, CA, Dane (JaNel) Carr of Rozet, WY, Cristina (Jerry Lower) Bryan of Gillette, and Shawn Bryan of Rapid City; great-grandchildren, Melissa Pierce, Lincoln Pierce, Daxton Pierce and Liam Carr; and countless friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, James and Bertha Tomek; stepmother Ardith Tomek; daughter, Lanna Bryan; grandson, Ryan Pierce; brothers, Jerald Johnson and Glen Johnson; sisters, Delores Lowell and Gloria Johnson; sister-in-law, Margaret Johnson; brother-in-law, James Lowell, all of whom surely welcomed her to her heavenly home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 7:30 p.m. Rosary on Sunday, April 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at the Church, with Interment following at Pine Slope Cemetery. The family extends an invitation for everyone to join them for a luncheon at the Branding Iron following the interment.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Regional Health Hospice of Rapid City. Condolences may be mailed to Jess Pierce, 1703 Violet Lane, Gillette, WY 82716.
An online guestbook is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
