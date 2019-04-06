Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Bonnie LaVay Pierce, 79, died April 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. on April 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on April 8, at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Kline Funeral Chapel

