You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pierce, Leroy L.
0 entries

Pierce, Leroy L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leroy Pierce

BAY MINETTE, Ala. | Leroy L. Pierce, 65, died July 23, 2020.

Norris Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News