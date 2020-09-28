Pierce, Verle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Verle Pierce, 84, died Sept. 27, 2020 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

Verle was born December 20, 1935 in Belle Fourche to Alfred “Swede” and Edith (Johnstone) Pierce.

He is survived by his sons, Jess (Patti) Pierce of Gillette, WY and John (Kris) Pierce of Hulett, WY; grandchildren, Adam Pierce, Bob (Amy) Pierce, Dane (JaNel) Carr, Cristina Bryan (Jerry Lower) Shawn Bryan and Jamie Pierce; great grandchildren, Melissa Pierce, Lincoln Pierce, Stella Pierce, Liam Carr and Daxton Pierce; lifelong friend, Sherry Farwell and caring neighbors Al and Evelyn Sohmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edith Pierce; daughter, Lana Pierce Bryan; grandson, Ryan Pierce and his wife, Bonnie Pierce.

WELCOME TO HEAVEN COWBOY YOUR ENTRY FEES ARE PAID

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com