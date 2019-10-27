{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Kimberly Pinnix, 56, died Oct. 17, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

