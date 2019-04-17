{{featured_button_text}}

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. |  Charlotte Pisciotti, 85, died April 15, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 23, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Meridian Mortuary

Celebrate
the life of: Pisciotti, Charlotte
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments