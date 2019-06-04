{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Martin Elliot Pittman, 66, died June 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 7, at Black Hills Baptist Church in Whitewood. Burial will be at the Whitewood Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Pittman, Martin E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments