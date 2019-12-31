Pitts, Shane V.
BLACK HAWK | Shane Virgil Pitts, 35, died Dec. 26, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan, 6, 2020, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

