Place, D. LaVaughn

RAPID CITY | D. LaVaughn Place, 104, died Dec. 23, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

