CUSTER | Robert M. Plaisted Jr. passed away Dec. 1, 2018.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. A Celebration of Life will directly follow at the Custer VFW Post.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome for the Custer Veteran's Memorial.

