RAPID CITY | Larry D. Plank, 64, died July 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 15, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

the life of: Plank, Larry D.
