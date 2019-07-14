RAPID CITY | Larry D. Plank, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Regional Hospice House in Rapid City. He was born in Armour, SD to Robert and Meriam Plank. Larry and his siblings grew up in Pierre, South Dakota where he graduated high school. He studied various subjects in college and found his passion in law; he attended Law School at Arizona State University before returning to his home state.
Larry went to work as staff attorney at Legal Services and later earned the position of Director. He entered private practice in 1996 where he continued to work until the time of his passing. While serving his community through his employment, he also dedicated time volunteering on numerous boards. Larry was devoted to helping others and remained true to his oath as an attorney by putting people first.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lori Plank; his children, Matt and Beth (David); granddaughter, Madelyn; siblings Cheryl (Brad), Jim, Linda (Clayton), and Marge; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.
Visitation will be from from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15,at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Friends may offer condolences at osheimschmidt.com.
