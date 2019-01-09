Try 1 month for 99¢

PIEDMONT | Daisy Florence Plumb, 99, died Jan. 6, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, at Grace United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Plumb, Daisy F.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments