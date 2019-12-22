Polenz, Sharon 'Sheri' Lynne Holthaus

RAPID CITY | Sharon 'Sheri' Lynne Holthaus Polenz, of Rapid City, passed away peacefully, December 21, 2019, and will be greatly missed by loving family and many dear friends.

Sharon was married to Ralph Polenz for 45 years. She was the loving and devoted mother to her "four alibis," Lisa, Mark, Kent, and Daniel. She and Joe Keown were each others' special loved one for the past 18 years.

Sharon taught her children to swim, snow ski, cook, and most importantly, live life with gusto. Sheri's vivacious personality helped her make friends wherever she went. Knowing Sharon, you were blessed by her compassion, humor, a servant's heart, and delicious cooking.

Sharon taught at Black Hawk and South Canyon Elementary, touching the lives of hundreds of children. She served in multiple ministries at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Lisa and Larry Hermanson, Kent and Tami Polenz, Daniel and Giselle Polenz, and daughter-in-law Sheri Bain Polenz; grandchildren and spouses Sam and Jillian Hermanson, Lexie and Audey Hodson, Elizabeth Polenz, Max and Jordan Polenz, Daniel Polenz, and Giselle and Justin Scheafffer; and sister Nadine and Dan Dake. Sharon is also survived by three great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.