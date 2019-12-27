Polenz, Sharon 'Sheri'
0 entries

Polenz, Sharon 'Sheri'

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Sharon L. "Sheri" Polenz, 84, died Dec. 21, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Polenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News