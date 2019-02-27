Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Marlene Lorraine Popham, 86, died Feb. 25, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on March 4, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

