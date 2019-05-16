{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Edwin Ignatius Porter-Stewart, 76, died May 12, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on May 18, at First Christian Church in Sturgis.

Inurnment will be on May 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

