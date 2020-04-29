Porubensky, Bonnie C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Bonnie Carleene Porubensky, “Grandma P”, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and card player extraordinaire unexpectedly passed away April 24, 2020.

Bonnie was born Jan. 30, 1941 in Kalispell, MT, to Carl Brock and Bernice “Minnie” Hyde. She attended school in Shelby, MT, and spent a lot of time in Glacier Park at the Hyde family ranch.

Bonnie met the love of her life, John Porubensky, and married him April 18, 1959 and spent 61 wonderful years with him. They lived in Great Falls, MT, where they added two boys, Michael and Neil to the family. The Air Force then took them to Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota, where they decided to stay.

Bonnie ran a daycare and loved playing cards with anyone and everyone. She enjoyed collecting all kinds of cats and roses. Bonnie’s favorite pastime was spending time with family. She was always doing things for her grandchildren and people she cared about.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Neil Brock.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, John; sons, Michael and Neil (Kathy); six grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel), Aaron, Jordan (Kallie), Amanda, Brandon, and Brittany; and three great-grandchildren.