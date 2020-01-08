Poss, Bonita
WATSEKA, Ill. | Bonita Poss, 83, died Jan. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the First Lutheran Church in Philip, S.D. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

