KADOKA | Kieth Prang, 89, died Feb. 23, 2019, and Nona Prang, 86, died Nov. 12, 2016.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 21, at the Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Frying Pan Ranch Cemetery near Kadoka.

