STURGIS | Brenda Collene Price, 66, died March 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 17, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 18, at the Blessed Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

