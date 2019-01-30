Try 1 month for 99¢

BOX ELDER | Joan Arline Priest, 91, died Jan. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

