STURGIS | Russell Arthur Prince Jr., 75, died Sept. 23, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 27, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, at the funeral chapel.

Events

Sep 27
First Visitation
Friday, September 27, 2019
4:00PM-4:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
Sep 28
Service
Saturday, September 28, 2019
9:00AM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
