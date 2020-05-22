Prince, William
Prince, William

RAPID CITY | William Charles Edward Prince, 31, died May 17, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. today at the Midtown Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at the church. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

May 22
First Night Wake Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Midtown Church
2872 Haines Ave
RAPID CITY, SD 57701
May 23
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00AM
Midtown Church
2872 Haines Ave
RAPID CITY, SD 57701
