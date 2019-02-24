RAPID CITY | Linda Faye "Linny" (Bagneschi) Pringle was born March 14, 1955, in Amarillo, TX, where they resided until her father was re-stationed to Ellsworth Air Force Base in 1959. Linda graduated from Douglas High School in 1973 and remained in the Rapid City area most of her life.
She attended cosmetology school in Rapid City and worked at a few local salons. She spent several years in home health care, worked construction, was an attendant at Big D gas stations, and worked at Sooper Dooper Foods before she found her career at Wal Mart, where she was employed for the last 15 years. This is where Linda made many lifelong friends.
She committed her life to Jesus while living in Montana. Upon returning to Rapid City, Linda attended church at Destiny 4 Square Church regularly.
Linda was blessed with two sons. She married the love of her life, Jerry Pringle, on Dec. 15, 2002. She enjoyed time with her four stepchildren. Linda was a devoted, loyal wife who was always cooking outstanding meals for Jerry.
She was very passionate about bowling. She had a high game of 256. Linda won women’s singles in state and qualified for state tournaments 10 years in a row. A favorite pastime was playing bingo. She also loved video lottery.
Family time was very important to her. Kids of all ages flocked to her as they knew how much she loved them. She loved to watch her sons, Jason, play football, and Jesse, play soccer. She loved planting flowers and tending to them.
Linda, 63, passed peacefully in her home on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. She is now rejoicing with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Pringle; sons, Jason (Brandi) Bonnette and Jesse (Mellisa) Bonnette; stepchildren, James, Joseph (Lisa), Cody, and Desirae Pringle; grandchildren, Kaylie Bonnette, Raygen Bonnette, Chase and Avery Wood, Leon, Kierra, Ashlynn and Azealia Pringle; sisters, Beverly Olson and Brenda (Steve) Webb; brothers, Jack (Rosemary) Lutz, Jerry, Michael, and Larry (Cindy) Bagneschi; nieces and nephews, Paul Lutz, Gordon Bagneschi, Lisa Bordeaux, Alesha (Jerry) Gardner, Dustin (Wendy) Bagneschi, David (Paige) Bagneschi, Melonie Bagneschi, Chassidy Kennedy, Tommy (Deserae) Bagneschi, and Jenny, Debbie, Billy, and Tommy Marsac; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Velma Bagneschi; her sister, Verda (Neal) Marsac; her brother, Jimmy; and nephews, Jeffery and David Marsac and Brian Bordeaux.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Destiny 4 Square Church, 1001 East Philadelphia St., in Rapid City, with Pastor Brent Parker officiating.
