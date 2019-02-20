Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Linda Faye Pringle, 63, died Feb. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 24, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25, at Destiny 4 Square Church in Rapid City. Private family burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

