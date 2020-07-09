Printz, Shirley

NEW UNDERWOOD | Shirley (Phillips) Printz, 86, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1934, to Rudy and Myrtle Phillips at the New Underwood Hospital. She attended grade school at the Pleasant Hill School and graduated from New Underwood in 1952. Shirley attended St. Johns School of Nursing, graduating in 1955, and worked in private duty nursing after that, (no intensive care units at that time).
Shirley married Martin Printz in the Fall of 1955 and they farmed and ranched in the New Underwood area up until the present time. To this union were born three children: Jean Ann, John, and Eric.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 11, at the New Underwood School, with a burial to follow at the New Underwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the New Underwood School Music Department.
