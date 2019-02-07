RAPID CITY | Lucille “Ann” (Hilbig) Pritchard, 78, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2019, at Regional Health Home Plus Hospice.
Ann was born on March 8, 1940, in San Bernardino, CA. She moved to Deadwood with her husband in 1983. They purchased and operated Twin City Cleaners and Laundromat for 20 years before retiring. Ann and her husband enjoyed their RV travel, and summered at Hart Ranch RV Park. She also worked there for many years.
Ann loved horseback riding, motorcycle riding on her Harley Davidson and Trike, traveling, cruise ships, her motorhome, and her family.
Ann is survived by her husband, Elmer Pritchard; daughters, Lisa Modrick (Mike) of Rapid City, Julie Naumann (Michael) of Spearfish, Lana Sternhagen of Belle Fourche, Kris Reiling of San Tan Valley, AZ, and Jeri Trostheim (Bob) of Black Hawk; her grandchildren, Nicolle Naumann-Burr, Natasha Naumann, Amanda Sternhagen, Allen Sternhagen, Aaron Sternhagen, Kyle Cross, Zachary Reiling, and Cody Reiling; her great-grandchildren; and her brother, Rex Hilbig (Geri) of Highland, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph W. and Lucille A. Hilbig of San Bernardino CA; and stepson, Jay Pritchard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ann's memory to Regional Health Home Plus Hospice, 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
