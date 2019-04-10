DEADWOOD | Beverly Marilyn Prostrollo, 91, passed away on April 6, 2019. Beverly was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in Howard to Albert and Mary (Theophilus) Bradbury. She graduated from Howard High School in 1946, as an honors student.
On Oct. 17, 1948, Beverly married Donavon R. Prostrollo. After the birth of their first two children, they moved to Madison, SD. During Beverly’s time in Madison she became a member of the Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School superintendent, circle chairwoman (at which time she received a Life Member Pin from the Women Society of Christian Service), a Methodist youth fellowship leader, a Den Mother, a Campfire Girl leader, and a PTA room mother. She taught young people to bowl, and was a remarkable mother, a beloved wife, and extraordinary grandmother.
When Beverly and Donnie retired from the Cherry Lanes Bowling Alley in Madison, they moved permanently to their lovely home in the Black Hills. Once there, they became members of the Big Bend Presbyterian Church. They joined a bowling league in Rapid City and enjoyed the great companionship of neighbors and the Silver City Community.
Beverly was a loving wife, incredible mother, caring neighbor, and humble woman who never realized the positive impact that she had on the lives of everyone whose path crossed hers. She will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her sons, Danny (Tami) Prostrollo and David (Sandy) Prostrollo; daughter, Gail (Richard) Wehmhoefer; sisters, June Comstock and Margaret Jewel-Woodhams; grandchildren, Donovan (Anna) Prostrollo, Danielle Prostrollo, Adam Prostrollo and Christopher Wehmhoefer; three step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donavon Prostrollo; her parents, Albert and Mary (Theophilus) Bradbury; brothers, Thomas, Theophilus, Stuart, Everet; sisters, Edna Shove, Sylvia Jones, Marie Crippen, Elizabeth Gensurowsky, Iva Hyams; son, Dean Prostrollo; and daughter, Hope Prostrollo.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Memorials can be made to the Big Bend Presbyterian Church.
