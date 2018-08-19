Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOX ELDER | Grace S. Puetz, 86, died Aug. 16, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 22, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Puetz, Grace S.
