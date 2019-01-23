Try 1 month for 99¢

GRETNA, Neb. | Marvel F. Pugh, 82, formerly of Rapid City, SD, died Jan. 19, 2019, in Gretna.

Survivors include her four children, Barton (Kelly) Pugh of Omaha, NE, Beth (John) Christiansen of Ashland, NE, Bret (Linda) Pugh of Newton, IA, and Barbie (JR) Hinks of Sioux Falls, SD; one brother, John "Casey" Larsh Jr., Rapid City; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; seven sisters; two brothers; grandson, Samuel Pugh; and loving pup, Wilson.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Braman Mortuary in Omaha, NE.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel.

Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 25, at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre, SD.

