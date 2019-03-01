RAPID CITY | Sharon Lee Puppel, 63, passed away Feb. 26, 2019.
She was born Dec. 11, 1955, to Peggy and Donald Puppel in Bel Air, Ohio. Sharon's dad was in the Air Force, which meant a lot of traveling around the world as a child. She always had an amazing story to tell about her journeys. One of the most rewarding jobs in her life was being a mother to her daughters. She also cherished every moment with her grandchildren. Sharon loved music, Triumph motorcycles, animals, and was a true crime buff. Sharon will be greatly missed by so many.
She is survived by her significant other, Glenn Schartz; daughters, Amanda and Ashley Puppel, and Caitlin Schartz; seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and brother, Don Puppel Jr., all of Rapid City.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy; father, Donald Puppel Sr.; and grandson, Dakota Sounding Side.
