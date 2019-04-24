RAPID CITY | On Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, Carolyn Hales Purdy, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully.
Carolyn was born May 27, 1938, in Fielding, UT, to Ronald Eugene Hales and Grace Farnsworth. She graduated from Bear River High School and attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, and eventually retired from the Civil Service specializing in medical records.
She was married to Richard William Purdy on June 4, 1958, in Riverside, UT. They were later sealed in the Bountiful Utah Temple on March 24, 1995. His career in the United States Air Force took them on adventures around the world. Over the years they spent time in Europe and Japan and eventually ended up in Rapid City, which they made their permanent home.
Carolyn and Rick are the parents of four children: Michelle, Michael (Jennifer), Bradley, and James (Sally-Anne). They are the loving grandparents to 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was a kind and generous soul and a friend to everyone she met. She always had a listening ear and was the family sounding board for every hope and dream. She loved music and poetry and was quick to notice the beauty of the simplest things in life. She adored her family and filled her home with love and encouragement and, although we grieve her passing, we are comforted by the knowledge that she returns to a loving Father in Heaven and family members who awaited a joyous reunion.
She is survived by her husband and children and preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sharon Richins, brother, Bevan Hales, and granddaughter, Emma Rose Purdy.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Mount Rushmore Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2250 Moon Meadows Drive. A viewing will be held at the same location on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday morning at 9 a.m.
