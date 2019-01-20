Try 1 month for 99¢
RAPID CITY | Danny P. Purpur, 55, died on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Danny was born on Dec. 17, 1963, to Kenneth and Darlyne (Black) Purpur in Rapid City.

He grew up in Rapid City attending Kibben Kuster School and Black Hills Workshop.

Danny enjoyed time with family and life was always an adventure.

Danny liked to give hugs like his Dad. You received a hug from him if he thought you were deserving, but most were.

He is survived by his mother, Darlyne Purpur, Rapid City; his brother, David Purpur, Rapid City; and his sister, Peggy (Purpur) Namanny, brother-in-law, Kim Namanny, niece, Alicia Namanny, great-niece, Mercedez Ortega, niece, Mariah Namanny, nephew-in-law, David Raigosa, great-nephew, Damian Raigosa, and great-niece, Daija Raigosa, all of Colorado Brighton, CO; and his (nieces and nephews).

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth in 2011.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, at Black Hills Works administration building, 3650 Range Road, with a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m.

Inurnment of his ashes will be at a future date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established to Black Hills Works.

Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

