Pyburn, Patricia 'Trish'

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary on Wednesday, July 15, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.