STURGIS | Lydia Ann Pyle, 71, passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at home after a short battle with cancer.

Lydia was born April 29, 1947, a native of Crowley, Louisiana, to Ray and Anita (Scott) Toups. She married John Pyle III on Dec. 24, 1965. Being a Navy wife, she raised three sons, and volunteered with the Red Cross, Navy Relief, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts, while traveling and living in Florida, Virginia, and Japan. Although she camped, sewed, traveled, fished, and took pictures, her most-loved hobby was gardening.

Lydia is survived by her husband, John Pyle III of Sturgis; brother, Wayne Toups; sister, Dora Yendrey; sons, John R., Shawn, and Kenneth; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

