Rabbass, Ronald

BLACK HAWK | Ronald Rabbass, 77, died Dec. 18, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City.
Service information
Dec 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
710 Kansas City Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 29
Burial
Sunday, December 29, 2019
11:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
