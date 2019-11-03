RAPID CITY | Gilbert Gayle Raben, 88, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, a victim of Alzheimer’s disease, a merciless thief that stole his memories, his abilities, and ultimately his life.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1930, in Armour, SD, to Eleanor (Nokes) and Melvin Raben. At the age of eight, he moved with his family to Rapid City where he lived until his death. Growing up, Gil developed a passion for reading, studied piano and magic, and spent time with his friends (who named themselves “The Jolly Boys”) creating and often blowing up rockets and exploring the Skyline Drive area where his family lived. His dad’s early attempts at teaching him fishing, hunting, boxing, and golf were all thwarted by Gil’s fascination with the book he was currently reading. Gil graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948 and Black Hills State University in 1952 and, that same year married Velma Joy Hegg whom he had met on a blind date.
Gil had flirted with the idea of becoming a minister but then decided he would pursue a career in teaching at the college level. However, as families do, Gil’s dad persuaded him to join the family business, Raben Lumber Company. Gil then took drafting courses and designed numerous homes in the Rapid City area and assisted the lumber company with the development of many new subdivisions. With his design and artistic abilities, he was also involved in remodeling projects for local businesses such as Tally’s restaurant, the Esquire Club, Taylor’s restaurant, and the Creamery Mall.
In 1966, Gil and Vel’s only child, Diane Elaine, was born, and also, in that year, Gil obtained his real estate license. After the sale of the lumber company in 1972, he and Vel opened Raben Real Estate and Raben Design Construction as well as Pauper’s Bookstore in the Creamery. In 1979, Gil and Vel moved the real estate company to 3rd and Main Streets where they conducted business for the next 30+ years. After Vel’s death in 2011, Gil continued in the real estate business for a few more years and received a Distinguished Realtor Award in 2012.
Gil’s favorite pastime was reading nonfiction and his interests were vast. He was especially fascinated with history, archaeology, space exploration, and all aspects of the natural environment including geology, ecology and climate change. He was a talented artist, loved music (especially classical) and continued playing the piano throughout his life. He swam every day and skied at Deer Mountain (where he had a cabin) well into his 70s. Gil loved Rapid City and reveled in the beauty of the Black Hills. He had a wonderful (and sometimes quirky) sense of humor and was a kind, generous, and impeccably-honest gentleman.
Gil is survived by his daughter, Diane Rayner (John) of Box Elder; granddaughter, Brittany McKenzie of Rapid City; and grandson, Anthony Rayner (Taylor McDaniel) of Box Elder; step-grandsons, John Rayner, Jr., Andrew Rayner (Stephanie), and Joe Rayner (Alicia); sister, Julie Raben; recently-discovered aunt, Theresa Gammon (thanks to Ancestry.com); and cousins, Tim Raben (Karen) and Peter Hopkins. He is also survived by dear family friends, Hilda Locke and Dallerie Davis.
Gil was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vel, and his parents.
The family would like to thank Peaceful Pines Memory Care, Avantara St. Cloud Nursing Home, and Rapid City Regional Hospital for their meticulous attention to Gil’s needs in the last year of his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held for both Gil and Vel from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the Atrium at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn (505 North 5th Street). A memorial has been established.
Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
